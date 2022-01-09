Bihar: BJP MLA resigns citing personal reasons

Left Menu

PTI | Patna | Updated: 09-01-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 21:05 IST
A BJP MLA in Bihar on Sunday resigned from her membership of the state assembly citing ''personal reasons''.

Rashmi Varma, who represents the Narkatiaganj constituency, shared a photograph on social media, holding the hand-written resignation letter addressed to the Speaker.

Neither Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha nor Varma herself could be reached for further comments.

The 53-year-old legislator is married into a rich family of landlords, which owns the Shikarpur Estate in West Champaran district.

She made her debut in a by-poll in 2014, lost her seat to the Congress a year later, but wrested it back in the 2020 assembly polls.

Varma was in the news soon after the election in 2020 when she received an extortion call. Last month, her brother, who owns a printing press in Delhi, was arrested in connection with a Teachers' Eligibility Test paper leak in Uttar Pradesh.

When Varma's relationship with the accused, Rai Anoop Prasad, was highlighted by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the BJP MLA had reacted with indignation and asserted that post-marriage she belonged to her late husband's family, and not the one in which she was born.

