'Vote without fear, people have suffered enough', says AAP MP on Punjab polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state unit president and MP Bhagwant Mann on Saturday urged to people of vote for the future of Punjab without any fear, greed or influence in the upcoming Assembly polls adding that the people have "suffered enough." "On February 14 (Punjab polling date), all the voters must exercise their right to vote without any fear, greed and influence of your relatives, because we have earned this right after uncountable sacrifices. Vote for the future of Punjab and the future of children. We've seen enough and suffered enough. Punjab is known to set a new narrative, struggle for independence as well as green revolution was started from Punjab," Mann said in a statement.

Expressing confidence in the victory of the party in the Congress-ruled state, Mann said AAP will form the government in Punjab on March 10 and after that "no one will have to go on strike as looting of public exchequer will be stopped and its money will be used for the welfare of the people of Punjab." Mann also said that the size of the state's exchequer depends upon the intentions of the ruling party leaders.

He claimed that March 10 would be "a new dawn in Punjab" because AAP will form a government on this day. "Then there will be no more strikes and lathicharge on people. The government of people will work for the people," the AAP MP said. "Aam Aadmi Party will contest the Assembly elections wholeheartedly. We guarantee you that Aam Aadmi Party already has a road map ready for the development of Punjab. Every section is part of this roadmap and time-to-time we've been informing people about it," he said.

He also promised that under the rule of AAP no school of Punjab will be without teachers and no patient will die due to lack of doctors, quality treatment and medicine. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced poll dates for five states following which the Model Code of Conduct came into effect.

Criticizing the ruling Congress government for their policy of misleading people through announcements, Mann said, "The people of Punjab are grateful for the code of conduct. They won't have to deal with new announcements, lies and propaganda billboards anymore." He also said that during their regimes the other political parties of Punjab has done nothing for its people, and now they have to use a number of manipulations to have decent crowds in their political rallies, whereas people join rallies of AAP on their own because they trust its leaders.

Welcoming the announcements of the Election Commission Mann said that AAP will faithfully follow the instructions and honour the decisions of the poll panel. Mann expressed hope that the Assembly elections would be conducted with full transparency and campaigning would be based on issues. Mann said that the "people of Punjab will be wary of parties pursuing the politics of hatred and polarization and they won't allow anyone to hurt their communal peace and brotherhood." (ANI)

