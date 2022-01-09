Left Menu

Amarinder's Punjab Lok Congress announces names of its office bearers

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced the names of office bearers for his newly floated party Punjab Lok Congress.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 09-01-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 22:55 IST
Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced the names of office bearers for his newly floated party Punjab Lok Congress. Amrik Singh Aliwal, Prem Mittal, Farzana Alam, Harjinder Singh Thekedar and Sanjay Inder Singh Bunny Chahal (in charge of Patiala Rural and Fatehgarh Sahib districts) have been appointed as Vice Presidents.

There are 17 people who have been appointed as the General Secretaries of the party. These include Rajwinder Kaur Bhagike, Rajinder Singh Raja, Pushpinder Singh Bhandari (in charge district Muktsar), Anu Gandotra, Jagjiwanpal Singh Gill, Sandeep Sikri, Jagdisg Kumar Jassal, Raghubir Pradhan, Sanjiv Rocky Bhaghav and Jagdish Kumar Jagga.

Besides them, Avtar Singh Goniana (in charge district Bathinda Rural), KK Sharma, Harpreet Singh Hero, SMS Sandhu, Amrik Singh Happy, Sardar Ali, and Sarita Sharma have also been appointed as General Secretaries. District President of Mohali, also known as SAS Nagar, is Rohit Kumar Sharma.

Advocate Sandeep Gorsi has been appointed as the Chairman of the Legal Cell of Punjab Lok Congress. Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress had announced an alliance with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Sanyukt for the Punjab Assembly poll scheduled for February 14. (ANI)

