UP govt approves VRS for Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun

PTI | Noida/Lucknow | Updated: 10-01-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 16:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday approved the voluntary retirement request of Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun, official sources said.

The senior IPS officer of the 1994 batch had applied for pre-mature retirement amid speculation of his entry into active politics and contesting the assembly polls.

"The UP government has approved the VRS request of the Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun," official sources in the UP police establishment told PTI. The 51-year-old Arun is an additional director general of police (ADGP)-rank officer, who has previously helmed the state's Anti-Terrorist Squad, the 112 service besides leading the police force in districts like Aligarh, Gorakhpur and Agra.

During central deputation, Arun served in the Core Protection Group of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Special Protection Group (SPG) and earlier got trained in policing in Kosovo in Europe in 2002-03.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

