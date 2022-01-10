Tunisia's Ennahda to take part in Jan. 14 demonstrations against Saied

Tunisia's moderate Islamist party Ennahda on Monday called on its supporters to take part in demonstrations planned for Jan. 14 to protest against President Kais Saied's moves to take near-total power. Saied announced in September he will rule by decree and ignore parts of the constitution as he prepares to change the political system. Ennahda is the biggest party in the parliament that Said suspended in July.

"The Ennahda movement calls on its supporters and all social forces to participate strongly in the demonstrations planned on Jan 14," the party said on Facebook. The demonstrations are planned on the day which used to mark the anniversary of the revolution that toppled autocrat Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali a decade ago. Saied changed the date to Dec. 17, when fruit seller Mohammed Bouazizi set himself ablaze after an altercation with a policewoman, an incident that ignited the uprising.

