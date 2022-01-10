Left Menu

CPI (M) leaders Prakash Karat, his wife Brinda test COVID-19 positive

Eds fixes typo in header Hyderabad, Jan 10 PTI CPI M senior leaders Prakash Karat and his wife Brinda Karat have tested positive for COVID-19, a senior leader of the Left party said on Monday.CPIM Telangana Secretary Veerabhadram said the leaders were in the city to attend the partys Central Committee meeting held from January 7-9.They had fever on Saturday night December 8.

(Eds: fixes typo in header) Hyderabad, Jan 10 (PTI): CPI (M) senior leaders Prakash Karat and his wife Brinda Karat have tested positive for COVID-19, a senior leader of the Left party said on Monday.

CPI(M) Telangana Secretary Veerabhadram said the leaders were in the city to attend the party’s Central Committee meeting held from January 7-9.

''They had fever on Saturday night (December 8). They tested positive for the virus on Sunday. They were taken to a private hospital for other tests,'' the CPI (M) leader told PTI.

CPI (M) sources said both the leaders did not attend the meeting on Sunday and were in isolation at the party’s office here.

He further said party cadre and leaders who came in contact with them have undergone COVID-19 tests and are safe.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, and former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar were among those attended the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

