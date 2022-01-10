Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt test positive for COVID-19

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt also said that he has tested positive for the infection.

In a tweet, Singh said he has ''mild symptoms'' and is under home quarantine.

''I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested,'' he said. Bhatt also said on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19. ''I have tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in last few days, kindly isolate and get tested.!,'' he said.

A number of leaders and union ministers wished Singh a speedy recovery. ''Get Well Soon @rajnathsingh ji. Prayers for your speedy recovery,'' Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted.

''Prayers for your speedy recovery. Get well soon, Shri @rajnathsinghji,'' Union minister Bhupender Yadav tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)