Left Menu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt test positive for COVID-19

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt also said that he has tested positive for the infection.In a tweet, Singh said he has mild symptoms and is under home quarantine.I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 23:20 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt test positive for COVID-19
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt also said that he has tested positive for the infection.

In a tweet, Singh said he has ''mild symptoms'' and is under home quarantine.

''I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested,'' he said. Bhatt also said on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19. ''I have tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in last few days, kindly isolate and get tested.!,'' he said.

A number of leaders and union ministers wished Singh a speedy recovery. ''Get Well Soon @rajnathsingh ji. Prayers for your speedy recovery,'' Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted.

''Prayers for your speedy recovery. Get well soon, Shri @rajnathsinghji,'' Union minister Bhupender Yadav tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
4
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022