VP Naidu pays tributes to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on his death anniversary

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday paid tributes to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his death anniversary, saying his exemplary leadership led to the all-round growth of the nation.

Shastri was the prime minister between June 1964 and January 1966.

''Shastri ji was a man of great integrity and wisdom, whose clarion call of ''Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan,'' continues to resonate in our collective consciousness. His exemplary leadership led to the all-around growth of the nation,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

Naidu said the best tribute to Shastri would be emulating the ideals he lived for.

