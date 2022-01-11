Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2022 11:12 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 11:08 IST
VP Naidu pays tributes to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on his death anniversary
Lal Bahadur Shastri Image Credit: ANI
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday paid tributes to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his death anniversary, saying his exemplary leadership led to the all-round growth of the nation.

Shastri was the prime minister between June 1964 and January 1966.

''Shastri ji was a man of great integrity and wisdom, whose clarion call of ''Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan,'' continues to resonate in our collective consciousness. His exemplary leadership led to the all-around growth of the nation,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

Naidu said the best tribute to Shastri would be emulating the ideals he lived for.

