Political Veteran and Former Delhi Assembly Speaker Yoganand Shastri Embraces Congress

Babaria said the Congress will receive a major fillip in Delhi with Shastris joining.I believe that the party will get a big boost with Yoganand Shastris presence.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 22:15 IST
Speaker of Delhi Assembly, Yoganand Shastri (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Former speaker of the Delhi Assembly Yoganand Shastri on Saturday joined the Congress in the presence of senior party leaders.

Shastri was the president of the NCP in Delhi for about two years and has been a three-time MLA in Delhi and also a minister, besides being the speaker.

He joined the Congress in the presence of AICC in-charge of Delhi affairs Deepak Babaria and Delhi Congress interim chief Devender Yadav. Babaria said the Congress will receive a ''major fillip'' in Delhi with Shastri's joining.

''I believe that the party will get a big boost with Yoganand Shastri's presence. He is adept at encouraging youngsters and has a value system and goodwill (in the field). He has been working in Delhi for several years and everyone recognises him,'' Babaria said.

Shastri said he was grateful to Babaria who insisted him to join the Congress.

''I believe that we should all get together because politics is going through a transition period. If we don't come under one umbrella at this time, then it will be unfortunate for the country,'' he said. Yadav also welcomed Shastri into the party fold and expressed hope that the party would benefit greatly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

