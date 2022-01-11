Talks on with like-minded parties to fight BJP in Goa: Sharad Pawar

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-01-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 16:59 IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said talks are on with "like-minded parties" to give a joint fight to oust BJP from power in next month's Assembly elections in the coastal state.

"NCP leader Praful Patel, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut are talking with local Congress leaders there," Pawar told reporters.

There is common thinking that BJP should be defeated there and talks are in progress with like-minded parties, he said.

"Our desire is that parivartan (change) is needed in Goa. There is a need to oust BJP from power there," he said.

The NCP chief said his party will contest the ensuing elections in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, and Goa.

"BJP would like to contest the elections on communal lines but I am confident that the voters will not accept it," Pawar said.

On claims of a security lapse during of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit, Pawar said, "The post of prime minister is an institution and security is the responsibility of the Centre and the state and necessary care needs to be taken."

