After Left leaders, Tejashwi Yadav meets KCR in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 11 (PTI): Two days after leaders of the Left parties met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Bihar Assembly Opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav met KCR here.

The meeting assumes significance amid an ongoing political slugfest between the TRS and BJP in the state. KCR has been advocating a non-Congress, non-BJP Federal Front at the national level as according to him both the national parties ''failed in developing'' the nation.

''Former Bihar CM Sri Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son and Bihar Assembly Opposition Leader and RJD key leader Sri Tejashwi Prasad Yadav made a courtesy call on Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Tuesday,'' an official release said.

Though there was no official mention about the agenda of the meeting sources said both the discussed the political developments in the country including upcoming polls to UP and other states.

Along with Tejashwi Yadav, former Bihar Minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui and other RJD leaders were there, the release added.

Recently, Rao had separate meetings with top leaders of CPI (M) and CPI at 'Pragati Bhavan', the CM's camp office-cum-official residence, here.

A CMO release then had said the Left leaders paid courtesy visits to Rao and they discussed national political issues, development of Telangana and others.

