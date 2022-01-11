Over 33,000 litres of liquor seized after poll code imposed, says UP chief electoral officer

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have seized over 33,000 litres of liquor worth over Rs 82 lakh after the imposition of the model code of conduct for the upcoming assembly polls, Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said on Tuesday.

The model code is a set of guidelines, issued by the Election Commission, for political parties, candidates, government and the party in power during elections concerning speeches, announcements, election manifestos and general conduct.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases with the counting of votes on March 10, the Election Commission announced on Saturday.

With the announcement of the schedule, the Model Code of Conduct for governments, candidates and political parties has come into force.

Giving details of seizure, Shukla said 33,276 litres of liquor worth Rs 82.83 lakh has been seized after imposition of the poll code. Also, over 10 lakh political campaign items were removed, he said, adding of these, 7,96,626 items were removed from government properties and 2,59,892 items from private land.

Shukla said the police department has so far got 1,30,248 licensed arms deposited, while 51 licences have been confiscated and 190 cancelled.

