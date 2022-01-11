Left Menu

Cong claims Manipur government violated election code

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 11-01-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 22:19 IST
Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has complained to the Election Commission of India that the BJP-led Manipur state government has violated the election Code of Conduct by issuing several policy orders after the announcement of the Code of Conduct. K Meghachandra Singh, Working President of MPCC in a Press conference held at Congress Bhavan, Imphal on Tuesday, said that state government issued orders converting many private colleges into government aided colleges.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting held late Friday night, hours ahead of the election Code of Conduct kicking in.

Singh also demanded a CBI enquiry into cases of alleged misappropriation of state government funds meant for public works.

