Cong claims Manipur government violated election code
- Country:
- India
Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has complained to the Election Commission of India that the BJP-led Manipur state government has violated the election Code of Conduct by issuing several policy orders after the announcement of the Code of Conduct. K Meghachandra Singh, Working President of MPCC in a Press conference held at Congress Bhavan, Imphal on Tuesday, said that state government issued orders converting many private colleges into government aided colleges.
The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting held late Friday night, hours ahead of the election Code of Conduct kicking in.
Singh also demanded a CBI enquiry into cases of alleged misappropriation of state government funds meant for public works.
ALSO READ
Delhi: Captain Amarinder Singh visits Amit Shah's residence
Legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh launches his premium NFT collection with Colexion
BJP, Amarinder Singh's party, SAD(S) announce seat-sharing arrangement, 6 member-panel constituted
BJP, Amarinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's party will jointly contest upcoming Punjab polls: Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat.
Ranveer Singh's '83' mints Rs 47 crore in three days