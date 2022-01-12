Biden says he supports whatever rule change is needed to pass voting rights
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States must find ways to pass voting rights bills even if it means getting rid of filibuster rules that currently require 60 senators to support most legislation.
"To protect our democracy, I support changing the Senate rules whichever way they need to be changed," Biden said.
Biden delivered his remarks in Atlanta, Georgia, where he sought to revive U.S. voting rights reforms https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-champion-voting-rights-georgia-clock-ticks-reforms-2022-01-11 and fight new state laws that critics say hinder Black and Hispanic voters, as his Democrats face a dwindling opportunity for such reforms before congressional elections this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
