Assembly Speaker Goel tests positive for COVID-19

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Wednesday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and has isolated himself at home.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 12:56 IST
Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Wednesday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and has isolated himself at home. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator also appealed to those who have come in contact with him to get tested. "My Covid test is positive. There are mild symptoms. I have isolated myself at home. I request all those who came in contact with me in the last few days to get their test done. Please exercise caution," Goel tweeted in Hindi.

Goel's family is also isolated, they said.

Officials said that a few staff members in Goel's office have also tested positive and are in isolation.

Prior to Goel, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also tested positive for the virus earlier this month. Kejriwal had tested negative on January 9. In the last COVID-19 wave in 2021, most of the ministers of the Delhi government including deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, and Environment Minister Gopal Rai had tested Covid positive.

