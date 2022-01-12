Left Menu

Delhi govt's online yoga classes begin for Covid patients in home isolation

There will be eight classes of one hour each from 6 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 7 pm under the the Dilli ki Yogshala programme.To help patients who are recovering at home, the Delhi government has brought forward a one-of-a-kind programme.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain announced that the city government's online yoga classes for coronavirus patients in home isolation kicked off on Wednesday.

The city had 74,881 active coronavirus cases of which 50,796 were in home isolation on Tuesday.

''Delhi govt kicks off the first session of the yoga classes that was facilitated for the corona positive patient's in home isolation. This is a brilliant initiative undertaken by Delhi govt to keep the people engaged in physical activities while they are in isolation,'' Jain said on Twitter.

There will be eight classes of one hour each from 6 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 7 pm under the the ''Dilli ki Yogshala'' programme.

''To help patients who are recovering at home, the Delhi government has brought forward a one-of-a-kind programme. The programme will be unique in itself throughout the globe. In my understanding, we are the first to design something like this,'' Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on Tuesday.

