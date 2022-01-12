Left Menu

NATO will not compromise on values, Stoltenberg says after Russia talks

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-01-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 19:29 IST
NATO will not compromise on values, Stoltenberg says after Russia talks
  • Country:
  • Belgium

NATO is ready to talk with Russia but it will not compromise on its core principles, including that the territorial integrity of every country in Europe must be respected, the alliance's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

"NATO allies are ready to engage in dialogue with Russia but we will not compromise on core principles, we will not compromise on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of every nation in Europe," Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels after a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council.

The same goes for each country's right to choose its own security arrangements, he added, again rejecting Russian demands that NATO guarantee not to give Ukraine a membership perspective.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022