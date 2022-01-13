Left Menu

Naidu extends Lohri greetings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2022 10:53 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 10:49 IST
Naidu extends Lohri greetings
Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday extended greetings on Lohri, hoping that the sacred bonfires remove all hurdles from people's lives.

Lohri marks the beginning of the harvest season. ''May the sacred bonfires remove all the obstacles and negativity from our lives and usher in good health, happiness and prosperity into our lives,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022