Italy's centre-right parties unanimously back Berlusconi's presidential bid -Salvini
Italy's centre-right bloc will support former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's bid to become the next president of the Republic, rightist League party leader Matteo Salvini said on Thursday.
"The centre-right is firm and unanimous in its support for Berlusconi, we will not accept ideological vetoes from the left," he said in a statement.
The Italian parliament will convene on Jan. 24 to begin voting for a new head of state to replace the outgoing Sergio Mattarella. Centre-right leaders are expected to discuss the situation at a meeting set for Friday.
