Cong halts Mekedatu padayatra, says march is a 'success'

The Congress, Karnataka's principal opposition party, halted its Mekedatu padayatra here on Thursday in the wake of surging COVID cases, High Court observations and government curbs. The padayatra, seeking implementation of the Mekedatu project is a 'success' Congress said and added that the present move to suspend it is temporary. The over 100 km march, previously scheduled to culminate at Bengaluru on January 19, was stopped here by the party on the fifth day of the padayatra. It is themed 'Namma Neeru Namma Hakku' which is, 'Our water, Our right'. The march would be resumed and the 'remaining distance' shall be covered following relaxation of restrictions with the fading of the third wave of the virus, the party said. The main opposition party announced its move after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed to Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D K Shivakumar to suspend the padyatra. Siddaramaiah said his party is concerned about the health of people. ''It is our responsibility to see to it that the COVID doesn't spread because of our padayatra. We don't want people to feel that we are responsible for worsening COVID situation,'' he said. The party has hence decided to 'temporarily halt' the padayatra here, Siddaramaiah added. The KPCC chief said public opinion was sought before the party decided to put the padayatra on hold. The decision to call off the yatra was taken at a meeting of senior Congress leaders here, reportedly in consultation with the party brass.

The government had on Wednesday night prohibited inter, intra-district movement of vehicles and people. The Karnataka HC had questioned the state on the Congress party's padayatra held in violation of COVID curbs. Police have filed three FIRs against Congress leaders including Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah for defying curbs. Karnataka on Thursday reported 25,005 new virus cases and 8 fatalities, continuing with the current trend of a spike. Party leaders including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Veerappa Moily, who had attended the inaugural of the party event had tested positive for COVID. The padayatra, demanding implementation of Mekedatu project, witnessed the participation of hundreds of party workers and supporters. The padayatra began at Sangama, the confluence of Cauvery and Arkavathi rivers at Kanakapura in Ramanagara district on January 9 and the distance that was scheduled to be covered before it reached the Karnataka capital was 139 km. Though the padayatra was projected as apolitical, demanding project implementation, it was seen as an attempt by Congress to mobilise cadres and consolidate its vote base in the old Mysuru region. This region is a Vokkaliga bastion, where JD(S) is its traditional rival, and the ruling BJP is attempting to make inroads, ahead of 2023 assembly polls.

The Mekedatu multipurpose (drinking and power) project, which is opposed by neighbouring Tamil Nadu involves building a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district of Karnataka. The project, once completed is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas (4.75 TMC) and also can generate 400 MW power. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 9,000 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)