Russia records 783 Omicron cases, official says

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-01-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 20:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Friday that Russia had so far recorded 783 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant and expected a rise in cases in the near future.

She added that more than half of the cases had been detected in the capital Moscow.

