BJP getting paid back in its own coin in UP, says Narayanasamy

Puducherry, Jan 14 (PTI): Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Friday said the Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh is now reaping the fruit of what it had done to destablise the Congress government, headed by him, in 2021.

In his virtual press conference here, Narayanasamy said the BJP had allegedly threatened some of the Ministers in his Cabinet last year and caused their defections, which led to fall of the Congress Ministry here in February last.

He said the political machinations the BJP adopted in Puducherry last year have now been boomeranging on the party in UP where legislators and some of the Ministers of Yogi Adityanath- headed BJP government in that State are saying adieu to the saffron party. Narayanasamy said the BJP was being paid back in its own coin in that State and the development has now caused a jolt to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The former Chief Minister said some of the then ministers in his Cabinet had quit the Ministry last year and shifted allegiance to the other parties, including the BJP. ''What was done in Puducherry by the BJP is now boomeranging on it in the BJP-led government in UP,'' he said. During the fag-end of the Congress rule in February last, the then Congress legislators and also A Namassivayam, the then Minister of PWD, in Narayanasamy Cabinet, had quit the Cabinet and also the Congress to join the BJP. There was a political crisis which culminated in the Congress government in Puducherry quitting office without Chief Minister facing the vote of confidence on the floor of the House on February 22 last year.

