Arvind Kejriwal on two-day Goa visit ahead of assembly polls

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be on two-day visit to Goa from January 15-16 ahead of assembly polls in the state scheduled to take place this February.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 22:51 IST
Delhi CM and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be on two-day visit to Goa from January 15-16 ahead of assembly polls in the state scheduled to take place this February. Kejriwal will reach Goa on January 15 at around 1:30 PM and will start kick off the 'Door to Door' campaign of the party that day.

On January 16, the AAP national convener will hold a press conference in Panaji. Goa will go to the polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

