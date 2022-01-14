Left Menu

Case registered against Uttarakhand cabinet minister, 12 others for violating section 144

A case has been registered against state Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chamoli district president Raghuveer Bisht and 11 others in Chamoli for violation of Section 144, on complaint of flying squad constituted by the Election Commission.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 14-01-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 23:09 IST
Case registered against Uttarakhand cabinet minister, 12 others for violating section 144
Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against state Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chamoli district president Raghuveer Bisht and 11 others in Chamoli for violation of Section 144, on complaint of flying squad constituted by the Election Commission.

According to the information, Kamal Bharti, the Gopeshwar in-charge of the Flying Squad team, had mentioned the violation of Section 188 when a meeting without permission was held on Thursday at the BJP office, Gopeshwar. On the basis of the names given by Bharti, a case has been registered against 11 people including Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat and Chamoli BJP District President Raghuveer Bisht for the violation of Section 188.

On Thursday, a program was organized in the BJP office to take suggestions from the public in the letter box regarding the manifesto and vision document ahead of 2022 assembly elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
EU top diplomat condemns Ukraine cyber attack, offers help

EU top diplomat condemns Ukraine cyber attack, offers help

 Belarus
4
Science News Roundup: Son calls father's pig-heart transplant a miracle of science; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Son calls father's pig-heart transplant a miracle of s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022