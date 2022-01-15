Left Menu

UP polls: Second list of 7 RLD-SP candidates announced

The seats will go to polls on February 10 during the first phase of elections in the state.

The alliance of the Rashtriya Lok Dal and Samajwadi Party on Saturday announced its second list of seven candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

All candidates are members of the Jayant Chaudhary-led RLD, according to the list shared by the party on social media.

The alliance has fielded Rajpal Baliyan from Budhana and Chandan Chauhan from Meerapur, both in Muzaffarnagar district, and Ashraf Ali from Thana Bhawan in Shamli. Surendra Kumar Munni has been fielded from Muradnagar in Ghaziabad district, Kiran Pal Singh from Shikarpur in Bulandshahr, Pramod Gaur from Barauli and Birpal Singh Diwakar from Iglas, both in Aligarh.

All the seven seats, including Iglas which is reserved for SC candidates, were won by BJP nominees in the 2017 polls. The seats will go to polls on February 10 during the first phase of elections in the state.

The tie up had on Thursday announced its first list of 29 candidates of which 10 belonged to the SP and 19 to the RLD.

