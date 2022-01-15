Veteran journalist Dorairaj dead

Left Menu

Veteran journalist S Dorairaj, who has worked for several media outlets in a career that spanned over 4 decades, passed away on Saturday at Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri, Pattali Makkal Katchi founder leader S Ramadoss and the Madras Reporters Guild were among others who condoled his demise.

Veteran journalist S Dorairaj, who has worked for several media outlets in a career that spanned over 4 decades, passed away on Saturday at Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu. He was 70.

Condoling the journalist's demise and expressing grief, Chief Minister M K Stalin said Dorairaj used his journalistic work, for over 40 years, as a tool for the uplift of the ordinary people and to secure their rights. A humanist, with a liberal-Left outlook, he had worked for media outlets including the Press Trust of India, The Hindu, Frontline and Link, Stalin said in a statement. The CM conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and the journalist fraternity. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri, Pattali Makkal Katchi founder leader S Ramadoss and the Madras Reporters Guild were among others who condoled his demise. Dorairaj was a former president of the Madras Reporters Guild, and an office-bearer of the Madras Union of Journalists, and had rendered invaluable service to the journalistic community, Guild President, R Rangaraj and Secretary D Sekar said in a statement. Dorairaj's end came at his native place in Tiruchirappalli. He was ailing for some time, the Guild said and referred to media organisations he was associated with in his career, which includes the 'Patriot' as well.

