UK PM Johnson must address culture that led to lockdown parties - Conservative Chairman

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-01-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 15:35 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson must address the culture within his government that resulted in multiple staff gatherings at his residence during coronavirus lockdowns, Conservative Party Chairman Oliver Dowden said.
"We need to find out the facts and then the Prime Minister needs to respond effectively and to address the culture in Downing Street," Dowden told Sky News on Sunday.
