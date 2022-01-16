We received many applications, taking us time to select candidates: Farmer leader on SSM second list

After Samyukt Samaj Morcha failed to release its second list of candidates for Punjab assembly polls on Sunday, Doaba Kisaan Commitee, Punjab President Jagveer Singh Chauhan said that party has received around 1,200-1,300 applications to contest elections and hence choosing candidates is taking time. Chauhan also said that a new list will be released in 1-2 days and two to three lists of candidates will be released in total.

"We have received a lot of applications-- around 1,200-1,300 applications have come. It is taking us time to decide on the candidates since we have to think a lot over the selection. Also, we do not want to field candidates that lead to any sort of dispute. We will release another list in one or two days. We will release two to three lists of our candidates," said Chauhan while talking to ANI. Around 22 farmer unions have formed a new political party named 'Samyukt Samaj Morcha' which will make its electoral debut in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

Punjab Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in a single phase on February 14. The results will be announced on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)