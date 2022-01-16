AAP releases 10th list of candidates for Punjab Assembly poll

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday released its 10th list of candidates for the Punjab Assembly elections.

The list contains the names of three candidates for the Punjab Assembly elections. The AAP has fielded Joginder Singh Maan from Phagwara, Gurpreet Singh Gogi from Ludhiana West and Ajitpal Singh Kohli from Patiala Urban.

Joginder Singh Maan is a former Congress leader. Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats will be held on February 14. Results will be declared on March 10. (ANI)

