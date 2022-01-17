Ex-MLAs Pankaj Malik, Rajpal Balyan file nomination papers as SP-RLD alliance candidates

Two candidates of the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance -- former MLAs Pankaj Malik and Rajpal Balyan -- Monday filed their nomination papers for the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

While Malik (Samajwadi Party) is contesting the polls from the Charthawal assembly constituency, Balyan (RLD) is in the fray from Budhana constituency in the district.

Samajwadi Party district president Pramod Tyagi said the SP-RLD coalition has given ticket from Charthawal to Malik and he filed his nomination papers on Monday. RLD district president Prabhat Tomar said Balyan has been fielded from Budhana and he filed his nomination papers Monday. Pankaj Malik switched over to the Samajwadi Party from the Congress last year.

The two constituencies in western Uttar Pradesh vote in the first phase on February 10.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal have formed an alliance for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)