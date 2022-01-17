Left Menu

Puducherry LG pays tributes on MGR's birth anniversary

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 17-01-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 17:40 IST
Puducherry Lieutenenat Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan garlanded the statue of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and founder of AIADMK M G Ramachandran, popularly called as MGR, on his 105th birth anniversary here on Monday.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Speaker R Selvam and Civil Supplies Minister Sai Saravanan Kumar along with MLAs were among those who paid homage.

The LG later told newspersons that Ramachandran was a humane personality.

She also recalled the enlarged implementation by Ramachandran of the noon-meal scheme evolved by former Tamil Nadu chief minister K Kamaraj to ensure good health of school-going children.

''I am proud to pay homage to MGR who had brought into force several welfare schemes to improve the welfare of the have-nots and downtrodden people during his tenure as chief minister of Tamil Nadu,'' she said.

Leaders of the Puducherry unit of AIADMK paid tributes at the statue led by the party secretary of east wing A Anbalagan.

