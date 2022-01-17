Left Menu

MP: 3 dead after drinking spurious liquor; 2 police officials, 5 constables suspended

Three persons died after they allegedly consumed spurious liquor in Indurkhi village under Roun police station limits in Madhya Pradeshs Bhind, an official said on Monday.The incident took place on Sunday night when siblings Manish Jatav 25 and Chotu Jatav 22, after working in an illegal liquor unit situated in Swatantra Nagar, consumed liquor from a bottle they had carried on the way back home, he said.Their condition deteriorated in some time, and Chotu died en route to Bhind district hospital and Manish succumbed during treatment.

PTI | Bhind | Updated: 17-01-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 21:31 IST
MP: 3 dead after drinking spurious liquor; 2 police officials, 5 constables suspended
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons died after they allegedly consumed spurious liquor in Indurkhi village under Roun police station limits in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when siblings Manish Jatav (25) and Chotu Jatav (22), after working in an illegal liquor unit situated in Swatantra Nagar, consumed liquor from a bottle they had carried on the way back home, he said.

''Their condition deteriorated in some time, and Chotu died en route to Bhind district hospital and Manish succumbed during treatment. Later, another person identified as Chotu Singh (45). who also consumed the alleged spurious liquor died during treatment in Gwalior,'' he said.

Bhind Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chouhan suspended Roun police station in charge Udaybhan Singh Yadav, City Kotwali police station in charge Rajkumar Sharma and five constables in connection with the incident.

Reacting to the police action, MP Congress spokesperson Narendra Singh Saluja said though chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier announced that top officials of the district will be held responsible for a hooch tragedy, only low-level cops were suspended in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022