Top U.S. general Milley tests positive for COVID-19: spokesman

U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing very minor symptoms while isolating and working remotely, a spokesman said on Monday. Milley's most recent contact with President Joe Biden was on Jan. 12 at the funeral of retired General Raymond Odierno, the spokesman said.

Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 21:39 IST
The U.S. defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. He tested negative https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-defense-secretary-tests-negative-week-after-contracting-covid-19-2022-01-10 on Jan. 9 and exited isolation to return to work at the Pentagon.

