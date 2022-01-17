Top U.S. general Milley tests positive for COVID-19: spokesman

U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing very minor symptoms while isolating and working remotely, a spokesman said on Monday.

Milley's most recent contact with President Joe Biden was on Jan. 12 at the funeral of retired General Raymond Odierno, the spokesman said. Milley had tested negative several days prior to and each day following contact with Biden, until yesterday, the spokesman added. All other Joint Chiefs of Staff except for one tested negative for COVID-19 yesterday, the spokesman said, without saying who else had tested positive. Milley is vaccinated and has received his booster, the spokesman added.

The U.S. defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. He tested negative https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-defense-secretary-tests-negative-week-after-contracting-covid-19-2022-01-10 on Jan. 9 and exited isolation to return to work at the Pentagon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)