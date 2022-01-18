Left Menu

Mexican journalist who had criticised authorities dies

The press group Reporters Without Borders wrote that Gamboa had denounced and strongly criticized the relations between local authorities and organized crime. In December, a senior government human rights official said Thursday that 90 of crimes against activists and journalists go unpunished in Mexico.

18-01-2022
A Mexican journalist who criticised local authorities has died, press groups and local media said Monday, several days after he was found badly wounded. José Luis Gamboa was the director of the online news site Inforegio, in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz.

He had reportedly suffered stab wounds in what may have been a robbery. He died at a hospital in the state capital on January 10, but his relatives were not informed until January 14. Gamboa was the first journalist killed this year, but 48 journalists have been slain in Mexico since December 2018. The press group Reporters Without Borders wrote that “Gamboa had denounced and strongly criticized the relations between local authorities and organized crime.” In December, a senior government human rights official said Thursday that 90% of crimes against activists and journalists go unpunished in Mexico. Alejandro Encinas, Mexico's assistant interior secretary in charge of human rights, said that in cases where the culprits have been identified, almost half are local officials. Local officials in Mexico are often angered by corruption accusations against them, but in some cases they are also in league with criminal or business interests.

Encinas said new laws are needed to protect activists and reporters. Mexico is one of the most dangerous places for reporters outside of active war zones.

