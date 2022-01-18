Left Menu

ED raids Punjab CM's relative, others in probe against 'illegal' sand mining

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Tuesday raided multiple locations in poll-bound Punjab, including those linked to a relative of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, as part of a money laundering probe against the sand mafia and companies linked to alleged illegal sand mining in the border state, officials said.They said at least a dozen locations in the state including in Chandigarh, Mohali, Ludhiana and Pathankot are being covered by the officials of the federal agency.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 15:38 IST
ED raids Punjab CM's relative, others in probe against 'illegal' sand mining
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided multiple locations in poll-bound Punjab, including those linked to a relative of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, as part of a money laundering probe against the 'sand mafia' and companies linked to alleged illegal sand mining in the border state, officials said.

They said at least a dozen locations in the state including in Chandigarh, Mohali, Ludhiana and Pathankot are being covered by the officials of the federal agency. They are being assisted by armed personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The action is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Reacting to the raids, Channi told reporters that relatives of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were raided during the assembly polls in that state and the ''same pattern'' is being followed by the ED in Punjab to ''pressure'' him, his ministers and Congress party members.

''We are ready to handle the pressure...,'' he said, adding he had no links with the case.

Premises linked to a person identified as Bhupinder Singh alias Honey, a nephew of Channi, are also being covered. Sources said Honey's links with a person identified as Kudratdeep Singh are being investigated by the agency.

Opposition parties have earlier linked Channi with the dealings of Honey which the former had denied.

The ED action, sources said, has been initiated after taking cognisance of a 2018 FIR of the Nawanshahr (Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district) Police and some other such police complaints against some companies and individuals alleged to be involved in the business of illegal sand mining in the state.

A number of truck drivers and other operatives involved in the extraction and transportation of sand were named as accused in these police FIRs. Voting for 117 assembly seats in Punjab is slated on February 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022