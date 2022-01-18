Left Menu

Maha minister alleges irregularities in housing scheme

Maharashtra cabinet minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad has alleged irregularities in the allotment of tenements under the MMRDA scheme in Thane. Awhad alleged that tenements under the MMRDA scheme were allotted based on duplicate ID cards but the TMC didnt take action.

Maharashtra cabinet minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad has alleged irregularities in the allotment of tenements under the MMRDA scheme in Thane. He also accused Thane municipal corporation and TMC chief Vipin Sharma of looking the other way on the issue. Sharma didn't reply to a text message sent to him for his reaction. Awhad on Monday night met NCP workers sitting on a dharna protest over the allotment of tenements to the needy under the MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) housing scheme in Thane. The minister alleged that Sharma had been ignoring corporators belonging to Opposition parties and is ''partisan''.

He warned of ''consequences'' while leveling a slew of allegations against the Thane municipal commissioner. Awhad alleged that tenements under the MMRDA scheme were allotted based on duplicate ID cards but the TMC didn't take action. Responding to a query, the minister said the Maha Vikas Aghadi members- Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress- will contest civic polls together. He also said that all is well in the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

