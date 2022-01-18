Japan PM: ex-PM Abe's Abenomics not enough to create sustainable economy
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday that steps taken under former premier Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" policy of massive monetary and fiscal stimulus were not enough to create a sustainable and inclusive economy.
Under his "new capitalism" policy, Kishida aims to help create a virtuous cycle of economic growth and wealth distribution, he said during a speech at the World Economic Forum's virtual Davos Agenda conference.
