Left Menu

Japan PM: ex-PM Abe's Abenomics not enough to create sustainable economy

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-01-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 17:39 IST
Japan PM: ex-PM Abe's Abenomics not enough to create sustainable economy
Japan PM Fumio Kishida (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday that steps taken under former premier Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" policy of massive monetary and fiscal stimulus were not enough to create a sustainable and inclusive economy.

Under his "new capitalism" policy, Kishida aims to help create a virtuous cycle of economic growth and wealth distribution, he said during a speech at the World Economic Forum's virtual Davos Agenda conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022