Punjab polls: AAP will win by two-third majority, make "Rangla Punjab" again, says Bhagwant Mann

Aam Aadmi Punjab Punjab president Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to his party and the people of Punjab after being declared as the AAP's chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming Assembly elections, and said that his party would be victorious with more than two-third majority and make the state "Rangla Punjab" again. Earlier today, Mann was declared the Chief Ministerial candidate of AAP after the party received nearly 22 lakh responses on the phone number released last week asking people to give names of their preferred candidate for the face of the chief minister for the party in Punjab.

Speaking to ANI, Mann said, "I will try to get my party the victory with more than two-third majority. We have to make Punjab Rangla Punjab again." Asked about his priorities if he is elected as the chief minister in the upcoming polls, the AAP leader said that he would address the issues relating to drug addiction and the unemployment of youth.

"The biggest cause of drug addiction is unemployment. The working man does not take drugs. If people get employment, people start going to work, then the drug issue will end. But we will find the big fish as well," he said. "Unemployment is a big issue in Punjab, our youth has gone into depression, running away abroad. We will work for this, we will fix education, we will fix agriculture. Electricity is also a big issue. We have to end the mafia rule and fill the treasury of Punjab, give convenience to the people," Mann added.

Expressing his gratitude toward his party and the people of Punjab, the AAP candidate said that common worker like him can become a chief ministerial candidate only in a party like AAP. "Only a party like Aam Aadmi Party can elect a common worker like me, nepotism runs in all other parties. The age in which the party has given this responsibility to me, other parties do not even make the workers of that age the head of the district," he said.

"We are from middle-class families, never thought in life that I will become CM candidate. I have pure intentions for Punjab and this responsibility bestowed upon me has certified the same," Mann added. Assembly elections in Punjab will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

