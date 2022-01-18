Left Menu

Youth Congress activists take out march against rejection of Guru tableau

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-01-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 21:27 IST
Youth Congress activists take out march against rejection of Guru tableau
  • Country:
  • India

Mangaluru, Jan 18 (PTI): Activists of the Youth Congress committee on Tuesday held a march here in protest against the rejection of Sree Narayana Guru tableau presented by the Kerala government for the Republic Day parade.

The march, organised by the Dakshina Kannada district committee of the Youth Congress, proceeded to the Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple.

Inaugurating the march, senior Congress leader and former deputy chief minister G Parameshwar said the Union government has insulted the great saint-reformer by rejecting his tableau for the republic day parade.

Former minister B Ramanath Rai, former MLC Ivan D’Souza, and district youth Congress president Luqman Bantwal were present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022