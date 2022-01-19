U.S., UK to announce plans for formal talks on metals tariffs on Wednesday-sources
Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2022 07:41 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 07:41 IST
The United States and Britain are expected to announce on Wednesday their intention to launch formal talks aimed at resolving a long-running trade dispute over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, two people familiar with the plans said.
The announcement will come as part of a virtual meeting on the metals tariffs between U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and UK Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the sources told Reuters. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- The United States
- State
- Britain
- Jacqueline Wong
- Commerce
- Gina Raimondo
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia, China, Britain, U.S. and France say no one can win nuclear war
Australia COVID-19 cases surge, hospitalisations hit pandemic high in most populous state
Over 19.69 cr unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with States, UTs: Centre
I-T Dept raids at properties of real estate company in Delhi, UP underway
I-T dept raids Noida-based real estate group