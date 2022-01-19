Left Menu

U.S., UK to announce plans for formal talks on metals tariffs on Wednesday-sources

Updated: 19-01-2022 07:41 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 07:41 IST
The United States and Britain are expected to announce on Wednesday their intention to launch formal talks aimed at resolving a long-running trade dispute over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, two people familiar with the plans said.

The announcement will come as part of a virtual meeting on the metals tariffs between U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and UK Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the sources told Reuters. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

