UP Assembly Polls: BJP to jointly contest 403 seats with Apna Dal, Nishad Party

Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday announced that it will contest the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh scheduled next month with the NDA allies including Apna Dal and Nishad Party on all 403 Assembly seats. "NDA allies are contesting together just like we did in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. BJP, Apna Dal and Nishad Party will jointly contest polls on 403 seats in upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls. We have had a detailed discussion with both of the parties in the past few days," BJP national president JP Nadda said while addressing a press conference here today after the NDA Uttar Pradesh unit meeting.

The announcement comes on the day that Aparna Yadav, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and daughter-in-law of former state chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav joined the BJP. Earlier last week, BJP had released its first list of 107 candidates for the first and second phase of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls that are scheduled to be held on February 10 and 14.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest from the Gorakhpur Assembly constituency. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest from Sirathu in the Prayagraj district.

The 403-member assembly of Uttar Pradesh will vote in all seven phases will polling to be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

