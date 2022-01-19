Maha: Panel led by R R Patil's son wins in Kavthe-Mahankal nagar panchayat election

A panel led by Rohit Patil, son of late NCP leader R R Patil, emerged victorious in Kavthe-Mahankal nagar panchayat election on Wednesday.

Results of elections to over 1,600 nagar panchayat local bodies in Maharashtra were declared during the day.

NCP panel led by Rohit Patil won 10 out of 17 seats in Kavthe Mahankal. Shetkari Vikas Panel bagged six seats. A huge procession was taken out by Patil's supporters after the results.

''I am thankful that people gave their blessings in the form of votes and our supporters worked hard to clinch the victory,'' said the young leader.

