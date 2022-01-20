Illegal sand mining case: Channi not a 'common' man but a 'dishonest' man, says Kejriwal

Following the raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at multiple locations in Punjab in connection with an illegal sand mining case that involves the nephew of state Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said Channi is not a "common", but a "dishonest" man. Notably, ED recovered around Rs 10 crore cash from the residence of Bhupinder Singh Honey, the nephew of the Punjab chief minister.

"Channi aam aadmi nahi, beimann aadmi hai (Channi is not a common man, but a dishonest man)," Kejriwal said in a tweet. The ED on Wednesday seized more than Rs 10 crore cash, gold worth above 21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh from the residential premises of land mafia Bhupinder Singh Honey and others in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case.

The Enforcement Directorate declared the recoveries after it concluded its two-day raid conducted at the business and residential premises of the accused persons and their associates in over a dozen places in Mohali, Ludhiana, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Pathankot. The ED raids went on from 7.30 am till late night on Tuesday and it again started on early Wednesday under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Meanwhile, Punjab will go to assembly polls on February 20 and the results will be declared on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)