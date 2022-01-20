Left Menu

Slogans raised against BJP MLA Vikram Saini

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Lucknow | Updated: 20-01-2022 11:16 IST
BJP MLA Vikram Saini faced the ire of people in Munwarpur village here who forced him to return to his car and leave the venue.

The villagers raised slogans against Saini, who had visited the village on Wednesday as part of election campaigning.

In a video of the incident which has gone viral on social media, the Khatauli MLA can be seen getting back to his car in anger after the protest.

He later told reporters that those who opposed his visit were under the influence of alcohol.

Uttar Pradesh goes to polls in seven phases beginning February 10.

