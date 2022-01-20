Do you want to be British PM? There is no leadership election, Javid says
Reuters | London | Updated: 20-01-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 12:56 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
When asked if he wanted to run to be British prime minister and replace Boris Johnson, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Thursday: there is no leadership election.
"There is no leadership election," Javid told Sky. "We've got a prime minister; he's getting on with the job."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement