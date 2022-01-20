Goa polls: Devendra Fadnavis assures good, stable govt; slams opposition

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday slammed AAP, TMC and the Congress parties ahead of Goa assembly elections. Fadnavis said, "We have always believed in a good and stable government. From Parrikar ji to Sawant ji, we can see the journey of Goa."

Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly slammed Congress party by saying that, "Congress has been a corrupt government and their interests in government has only been for corrupt 'raajneeti'." "This fact is being witnessed as several leaders have deserted Congress," he added.

The BJP leader also slammed the politics being played by Trinamool Congress in state. He said, "TMC had formed an alliance in Goa in vain.....Goa has rejected their aggressive politics already. TMC came with a suitcase to put forward their expansion plan. Goa leaders are not up for sale here." The TMC-MGP are in alliance in Goa. Reportedly, a party cadre of MGP has been feeling very upset with the TMC alliance and called it's an uninspiring alliance.

Fadnavis also called Aam Aadmi Party as a "party of lies". He said, "AAP is a party of lies and that's why they will be rejected by Goans. AAP's false promises have been exposed even in Delhi."

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday announced 34 candidates for the upcoming Goa Assembly elections. Notably, Utpal Parrikar, son of late Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's name is not on the list. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will contest from Sanquelim, while Deputy CM Manohar Ajgaonkar will contest from Margaon.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

