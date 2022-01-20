Mulayam's relative, Cong's 'ladki hoon' poster girl join BJP

Former Samajwadi Party MLA Pramod Gupta, relative of the party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, joined the BJP here on Thursday.

This comes a day after Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Gupta, who was the SP MLA from Auraiya's Bidhuna constituency in 2012, joined the BJP at the party office here.

Congress' poster girl Dr Priyanka Maurya and Ayodhya's folk singer Vandana Mishra also took membership of the BJP.

Maurya was the face of Congress 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' poster in Uttar Pradesh.

Former state president, and head of the BJP joining committee Dr Laxmikant Bajpai gave party membership to all.

Pramod Gupta is said to be the relative of Sadhna Gupta, the second wife of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)