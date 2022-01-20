Left Menu

Dhami in BJP list of 59 candidates from U'khand, Ritu Khanduri dropped

The BJP on Thursday released its first list of 59 candidates for the polls to the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest from his current constituency Khatima.The party, which had won 57 seats in 2017, has dropped around 10 sitting MLAs, including Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, daughter of former chief minister B C Khanduri.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 17:57 IST
Dhami in BJP list of 59 candidates from U'khand, Ritu Khanduri dropped
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Thursday released its first list of 59 candidates for the polls to the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest from his current constituency Khatima.

The party, which had won 57 seats in 2017, has dropped around 10 sitting MLAs, including Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, daughter of former chief minister B C Khanduri. Union minister Pralhad Joshi said the list has five women, and asserted that the party will fight the polls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Uttarakhand and also the work of its state government. In the list, 22 candidates are Thakur, the most numerous caste in the state, 15 are Brahmins, 13 Scheduled Castes and three from the trading community. State BJP president Madan Kaushik will again contest from Haridwar, while names of ministers like Satpal Maharaj and Dhan Singh Rawat are also in the list, which also includes the name of Ramsharan Nautiyal, father of singer Jubin Nautiyal.

The party has also fielded Sarita Arya, who quit the Congress to join it a couple of days back, from Nainital Joshi and BJP general secretary Arun Singh said the party will win again with a big mandate and claimed that the state saw development under its rule after facing ''step-motherly'' treatment during the Congress-led UPA dispensation of 10 years. Rail tracks were laid in the state, Char Dham infrastructure developed and over Rs 10,000 crore spent on building roads outside the 'PM Gramin Sadak Yojna'', Joshi said about the work undertaken in the last five years. Assembly polls will be held in the state on February 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022