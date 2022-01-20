Biden says any Russian movement into Ukraine will be considered invasion

Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 22:01 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he has made clear to Russian President Vladimir Putin that any movement of Russian military forces into Ukraine will be considered an invasion.

Speaking to reporters, Biden said that Russia would pay a heavy price in the event of an invasion and that the United States has prepared broad sanctions to impose should that happen.

