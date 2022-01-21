Biden and Japan's Kishida to discuss range of topics regarding China - White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2022 00:48 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 00:48 IST
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday the meeting between President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will discuss a range of topics in regards to China.
Biden and Kishida will meet virtually on Friday and discuss the two nations' economies, security matters, climate change and other bilateral issues, the White House said earlier this week.
